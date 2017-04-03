Home » News » Musicales Habana: Radio Cadena Habana’s elite show

Havana, Cuba. – I still remember the beginning of Musicales Habana.

It was August 7 1982. Every afternoon, I was delighted to hear Cuban music coming to me through the Hertz waves of Radio Cadena Habana (RCH), which eventually became Cuban music’s radio station.

It will soon turn 35 years, staying as the elite show of this septuagenarian radio station.

In conversation with director, Justino Diaz and host, Rene Gonzalez-Dussac, we were told that its main goal is to broadcast the best of the musical genres played today in the Island.

To the question: What does it mean for your crew to be at the helm of this Cuban music’s cruiser? Justino answered:

“It is a challenge; because we spend more than three hours on the air, promoting quality music. It is aired from Monday to Friday, from 13:30 to 17:00 hours, with an adequate balance of genres. We also include instrumental music and Latin Jazz, seeking a balance between anthological and young musicians.”

What does the crew of Musicales Habana do to achieve programs that meet the cultural interests of Havana citizens of different ages?

“We communicate directly with the listeners through our assistant director. Participation questions are very helpful, through phone calls and continued feedback from the audience.”

Announcer Rene Gonzalez-Dussac says hosting is essential in the program. “We are two hosts, Virgen Ojeda and me. We work directly with the audience through the phone calls.

They make suggestions, questions and clarifications. It is a beautiful and interesting job, that takes a lot of preparation, but it is worth the while.”

What tools do you use to improve your knowledge and be on a par with the listeners?

“We attend lectures delivered by renowned musicologists. We do self-preparation and we read continuously. That is our daily bread.”

The musical selection ranges from the sonority cluster of Rumba: Yambu, Guaguanco, Columbia, Conga and Comparsa, to Son, Bolero, Danzon and other current Cuban genres, as long as they are authentic and finely performed.”

Before the farewell, Gonzalez-Dussac sent greetings to the thousands of listeners that every afternoon tune Musicales Habana in, expecting to hear the best Cuban music of all times.

For Maria Regla Figueroa

Pictures Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego