Havana, Cuba. – The acclaimed Cuban pianist Chucho Valdes will participate in Getxo 41st International Jazz Festival, scheduled from June 28 to July 2 in the Autonomous Community of Gran Bilbao, Spanish Province of Biscayne.

According to the program, the concert of the founder and leader of the anthological Irakere Band will take place at the Biotz Alai Square, in the last day of the event, next to young Cuban talents Gaston Joya, (double bass), Rodney Barreto (drumkit) and Yaroldy Abreu (percussion).

Chucho Valdes, winner of 8 Grammy Awards, is currently regarded by the specialized critic as the highest exponent of Afro-Cuban jazz, thanks to his brilliant performance of genres dissimilar to jazz, like classic music or Cuban popular music.

The Getxo 41st International Festival will be also attended by other world jazz celebrities, like Polish saxophonist Andrzej Olejniczak, guitarist Dean Brown (USA), singer Dianne Reeves (USA), pianist Bill Evans (USA) and US guitarist John Abercrombie’s quartet.

By Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego