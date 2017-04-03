Home » News » Abdala Productions, Cubadisco and Anniversary

Havana, Cuba. – “Abdala” studios are considered world-class because they have the most complete set of microphones in Cuba, SSL sound desks, Protools digital recording system and a first rate set of peripherals. Furthermore, the staff of specialists is on a par with the technology with which they work.

A close look at the records to be presented in the next Cubadisco Festival, scheduled from May 14 to 21, bears witness to the technical and artistic quality of Unicornio record label, of Abdala.

“Abdala Productions” communication expert, Alan Enriquez, told Radio Cadena Habana that Japanese composer Kono’s CD “Parallel Universes” and Liuba Maria Hevia’s double CD “Pasaba un Angel” will be also launched if they are finished on time. In the latter, Liuba Maria has a few guests, Enriquez added.

Enriquez also advanced that they are planning to launch the CDs “Fiesta 50 años of Inti Illimani” and Eduardo Sosa and Pepe Ordaz’s “Convergencia” shortly; at “Casa de Las Americas” and ALBA Cultural Center respectively. Although both activities cannot be confirmed yet; this is a warning sign to the fans of these authors, who will debut under Abdala’s Unicornio record label this year. So will Raul Torres, Tony Rodriguez and Japanese composer Kono.

What’s actually confirmed is that all the musicians under Abdala label, nominated to Cubadisco 2017, will be included in the program of concerts of that event.

They are also programmed to participate in events like Primera Linea, 33rd Jazz Plaza Festival, the Ibero American Culture Party, in Holguin; the Caribbean Festival and the Fire Party.

Moreover, Abdala, in keeping with the level of its productions, also advertises its catalog and services in world level music fairs, like the 23rd WOMEX Festival, scheduled to be held in Katowice, Poland, in October 2017; as well as MIDEM 2017, in Cannes; one of the most relevant events in the global music market nowadays.

For the time being, Alan Enriquez advances some good news. “Abdala” label is negotiating forthcoming productions with Alexander Abreu and Havana D’ Primera. Let’s see what they come up with after “La Vuelta al Mundo” (Around the world)! Such good news is likely to be released on the occasion of the institution’s 19th anniversary, next May 26.

By Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego