Home » News » Leonardo Padura, before his next novel

Havana, Cuba. – Cuban writer Leonardo Padura is an essential of Cuban literature. His work travels the world from hand to hand.

Just before his next book sees the light, Padura advances that his mythical detective Mario Conde will return to the limelight. As a matter of fact,new editions of some of his precious books, always scarce in light of the author’s many fans, are available in the current International Book Fair, now travelling throughout the country.

Radio Cadena Habana spoke with the writer, winner of the National Literature Award and the Prince of Asturias Award, among other valuable prizes.

We are still delighted with your latest book, which is very comprehensive.Is the novel “Herejes”comprehensive because it travels through different eras?

“In that novel we travel from the XVII century Amsterdam, when Dutch painter Rembrandt was famous, to the so-called “emos” of G Avenue, in today’s Vedado, Havana, Cuba. It is further comprehensive, because it is a novel that combines several genres. It is a detective, historical and social novel.”

Every new release of your works is an event expected by many. In the case of “Herejes”,it also had great public’s acceptance. Could it be considered a tribute to individual freedom?

“Categorically yes. In “Herejes”, the issue of the individual’s freedom stands out, as well as the risks that each personal decision entails. Its narrative structure is different from other historical novels, such as “The man who loved dogs.”

Does Leonardo Padura consider himself a man who runs risks?

“Art implies risk. In every action where one tries to reaffirm individuality you may run risks. I think my works show that I take chances. In “The man who loved dogs”, I dealt with a very controversial subject, but I needed to do it and I succeeded. Whereas with “Herejes”, I broke many literary schemes.”

We thank Leonardo Padura for his dialogue with Radio Cadena Habana, Cuban music’sradio station. We will follow closely the publication of his next novel.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego