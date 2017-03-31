Home » News » Dayme Arocena: as spontaneous as the most authentic Cuban music

Havana, Cuba. – I have to be impressed. My interviewee, in only 25 minutes of talk, revealed to me the most genuine key to her success in and outside Cuba. She is simply a woman who sings what she writes in her moments of reflection. She does it with all the joy of the world, with the intention of sharing rather than fitting the mold of “artist”.

Dayme Arocena is an authentic Cuban voice, discovered by her parents in her childhood, groomed by Cuban academies, successful thanks to her determination and passion for what was born with her: singing.

She does not strike poses to talk. She sits on an Art Factory couch, raises her feet, crosses them and rests her head on her hand, on the back of the comfortable sofa. Then she starts to remember her beginning in this race that has not yet reached its first quarter of a century, but already heralds a legend.

Tell me about your education

“I think my parents were the ones who discovered my talent, because since I was about four years old, I spontaneously stepped on stages to sing, dance … at school I recited poems … My parents noticed my vocation and arranged private piano lessons until at ten, I was admitted in “Alejandro Garcia-Caturla” music school.Later on, I studied choral conduction in “Amadeo Roldan”, which is what I graduated in.

The fondest memories of that stage, beyond all the information and the learning resulting from the research a choral conductor has to do, is vocal control. I learned to master and use my instrument and that of others, which is the conductor’s job. I feel that the best physical and vocal education I ever hadwas what I got at school.

I do not think it was a wasted time, even though I knew my dream was to sing and I did not see myself as a choir conductor – I saw myself more as a composer, I wrote a lot of music for choir – It was one of my first serious passages to composition, because I did have ideas about songs since I was a little girl. Nevertheless, studying choral singing made me compose in a more sensible, professional way.”

You are telling me that since you were a little girl you had the wit to perform in front of everyone. Did people enjoy it so much since then?

“My parents say people did, but I suppose they were the ones who enjoyed it. I guess they noticed my artistic leaning and some kind of talent in a contest – very streetwise – at “Hotel Presidente” on a Children’s Day. I stepped on stage to sing and when people heard me, they started to applaud and I won. There and then, at almost the age of four, those applauses made my parents understand and me too, that singing was my way.”

When did you decide to devote yourself to singing and not to choral conduction?

“I did not make a decision, it came alone. I never said, “I do not want to do this. This is what I want to do. It was always there, it was happening naturally.”

How was your first album born?

“I must talk about a record before “Nueva Era”, produced by my father, which resulted from a project I had – and still I have spiritually – of women in Jazz, whose name is “Alami.” The record was titled “The deep sound of stones” and was my phonographic beginning, but in an independent fashion.

My first album with a record label, with promotional work and everything, was titled “Nueva Era” and was recorded in 2014. I did it in England by chance. I went there only for a concert where a record of world DJs with Cuban female singers would be launched.As a matter of fact, it was made with more singers because they could not do it with only one. It was supposed to have been with me, who had been chosen by the 10 DJs that came to Havana to do a casting. However, I did record four tracks for that album.

While I was in London, they told me: “You have a day off, what would you like to do? Go for a walk, get to know Big Ben or go to a studio to record? I did not even think about it, I went to the studio. When they saw I was recording my own music, I was asked if I wanted to sign a contract with them (Brownswood Recordings) to record an album. I said yes … I changed my return ticket to Cuba and they produced a record in the studio, in a very short time. No previous preparation, no nothing…”

That must not have posed a problem to you, because one of your greatest virtues is improvisation ….

“I guess so; my knack for improvisation also saved me (laughs). We started from there, with the improvisation and everything else. We produced a record with the songs I had written, with my own arrangements. I also had the help of French DJ Sinbad Stanislaus; whose ideas combined with a few English musicians’ support. They were there for me,very cool, very supporting… The outcome was a very fine albumthat turned out to be one of 50 records of the year.

It had a great impact in the United States… and all over the world. It really opened many doors to me. With “NuevaEra”, we traveled from Brazil to Japan with great success. Thereafter,“Brownswood Recordings” decided to sign a five-year contract for three records with me. We are now embarked on that journey.”

How would you define the music you play?

“I would call it sincere. I say so, because sometimes jazzists get carried away and make things very difficult, because “since it is jazz, it has to be obscure” … Whatever I do, if it has two chords, then it is only two; and if it has 200, it is because I feel that way. I follow my instincts and the things that I feel and move me. On the other hand, I have, of course, influences from classical music, as my academic basis, from African culture, from Cuban music, from the jazz I love and study, from Brazilian and Spanish music – one of my latest discoveries – from Anglo-Saxon,European and African music…”

Talking about influences … who have been and are still your icons?

“My three greatest Cuban musicians, singers and composers are Bola de Nieve, La Lupe and Marta Valdes. I always say that my musical genius is Nina Simone, because she was a woman who described her time with music. I always say that it’s very nice to sing the songs that everyone knows, but Nina defended the genre of a whole nation and all the events that were taking place around her. I do the same from my own perspective. I do not follow standards, unless I’m collaborating with a friend. But not in my songs, because they are the ones that identify me, which describe the historical moment I am living because, unlike Nina, who lived a sadder, more troubled life, full of psychological warfare … I describe my contemporary Cuba.”

What are your most recurring muses?

“Generally, the songs close loving, sentimental, working cycles in my life. When I write a song, I feel it is the end, the summary of something. After that, my soul is clean. I feel the songs as spiritual healing. Sometimes,I even dream of them. In my latest album “Cubafonia”, there are three songs that I dreamed of from top to bottom. Perhaps they were sent from the afterworld, or maybe they are reflections of what was happening to me when I wrote them. However, I feel that they came at the right time; I do not look for them. I can be without sitting at the piano for months…”

Your music has had amazing acceptance, both in Cuba and overseas. What do you think is the ingredient that pleases the public so much?

“I think people like to watch a real person on stage, because that is quite missing all over the world and in Cuba too. There is a phenomenon of the “fabricated artist”, which I do not condone. I think that the best thing people can take from my concerts is that the person they see singing on stage is the same one that comes down, talks to them, signs them a record and gives them a hug, in the most possibly humane way. I that moment,they feel that the artist is also a human being.”

Your goals?

“My dream in life is to represent my country. It’s not the fact of being famous or selling many records, or buying a house or a yacht, even if everyone wants that… and so do I, of course (LAUGHTER). When I talk of representing my country, I mean that people see me as an example to follow. May my person help changing a bit the detrimental state of mind often advocated by the mass media and globalization that puts wrong ideas into people’s heads.

By Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego