Home » News » Havana World Music outdoes itself in every edition

Havana, Cuba. – Havana World Music Festival began last March 23 at the Cuban Art Factory with a large audience. Radio Cadena Habana was there and we talked to the director of this event, EmeAlfonso, in exclusive interview to Cuban music’s radio station.

I had the chance to be in the first Havana World Music and I recall that one of the most recurrent views was the innovative and attractive nature of the festival. That was three years ago. Do you think it’s still that way? Do you think the Cuban public will continue to view Havana World Music as a different proposal in Cuban musical scene?

“I think so. It is a very different proposal for the Cuban public, especially because it’s one of the most comprehensive programs. If we compare it to other world festivals,it might not be the best, but for the Cuban public I think it’s indeed one of the most comprehensive and diverse. That fact arouses everyone’s curiosity and people have to make a choice between several proposals. We have noticed so since the first edition.

People relied on what they were going to see, or got carried away by the title too, and they were all content and pleased. This year we are going to have a lot of public.”

Tell me about the guests of this edition…

“This is the edition with most guest artists so far.We have broken our own records … There are about 200 Cubans and foreign artists, who have come from ten countries, so we have begun to expand our international scope. They are not just from Europe and America, but also from Africa and Asia, which is really very important to us.”

Are all the attending musicians invited by the organizing committee or are there some who asked to participate? How does it work?

“We issue the announcement of the festival in two different ways. We have received many proposals to participate. Since the first two editions were successful, we receive thousands of proposals, from which we choose the most suitable for the public. We seek a balance between what we have and what we would like to show and that’s how we make up theprogram.”

How is Cuban music inserted into Havana World Music?

“One of the merits of Cuban music is its incredible richness of genres and the great diversity of groups within the same country. That allows us to program a large amount of Cuban music, because everyone does it in a different way. Some prefer rock, others Trova, but the beauty of Cuban world music is that it’s very open.”

What are your expectations with this edition?

“This edition has surpassed all my expectations and that’s a good start. First, we have aroused interest in the press, which has come to us asking for the program to promote it. I think people seem to believe that it will be good. That is, they have confidence in us and tomorrow and the day after I expect a large audience, especially because the program is very good. There are very famous groups like Norwegian band “Matcom” and others not so famous, but very interesting.”



Such as?

“Nomadic Massive is a band from Canada, made up by eight members from different countries and each one sings in its mother tongue, which I find great. They will be featured here at the Art Factory on Friday, March 24 at 10.00 in the evening.

There are also guests from Nordic countries who make Balkan music. There are others from Haiti, Mali, Tunisia, Arabs…”

What are the challenges you think the festival still has?

“The most complicated about the festival so far has been to meet the artists’ technical requirements. It is very stressing, because Cuba is not technically prepared to accommodate them on that scale. Many artists have to bring part of their equipment, because we do not have themin Cuba.”



I also hope that we can contribute to create further knowledge about events and festivals production. In other words, to open doors and generate creativity.”

By Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego