Havana, Cuba. – In this Island, where there are plenty of spaces for performing arts, some women are stars of their own stages, like Fatima Patterson.

The directress of “MacubáGroup”, from Santiago de Cuba, won the 2017 National Theater Award. She dialogued with Radio Cadena Habana about her career in the stages throughout the country.

What made you consider theater?

“I love writing and telling stories. I began working in radio and television. Then I joined “Conjunto Dramatico de Oriente”, which eventually became “Cabildo Teatral de Santiago”,and in 1992 I founded my own company, “Theatrical Studio Macubá.”

But Fatima has not strayed from oral narration?

“I do that in parallel. I haven’t stopped writing stories. I participate in oral narration festivals and I have a biennial of oral narration held in Santiago de Cuba since 1997. I also like to write and to act. I’m truly a theater person and I feel very glad about that.”

How did you conceive the “Macubá”project?

“Macubá is a group that works on the national traditional cultures, with the essences of our idiosyncrasy. We look more at the Caribbean and the deep inland Cuba. We participate in Camagüey and Havana Theater Festivals and in others all over the country. We were six when we started and now we are 15 actors in a very stablecompany. Some of the founders in 1997 are still with us and the othersare younggraduates of Santiago de Cuba Arts School.

In addition to directing, do you also write the texts staged by the group?

“I am an actress, but I have had to write on several topics. The works staged by the group are generally mine. The main subjects I take to stage are gender issues, marginality, death and racialism. Simultaneously, I direct most of the productions and the group as such.”

How is Fatima Patterson’s life outside the stage?

“I have a 47 year-old daughter and a granddaughter that studies in college. That is my life: they and theater are my life.

Radio Cadena Habana thanks Fatima Patterson; winner of 2017 National Theater Award, for this interview and congratulates her for this recognition that extols her work and the work of Macubá Company.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego