"Frasis", nonstop music

Havana, Cuba. – Semantics is a part of linguistics that studies aspects of meaning, sense or interpretation of symbols, words, expressions or formal representations.It reveals with accuracy why the word “Frasis”stands as a synonymous of excellenceto “Mirador de la Habana.”

To find the key of this sort of linguistic riddle,one needs to listen to the music group conducted by Roxana Iglesias. That was the impression left by the violinist after her appearance in Radio Cadena Habana’s informative magazine.

It was a timely occasion to dialogue on the group’s latest phonogram, whose title “Para no parar”(Nonstop) announces the aspirations of the group whose format includes two violins, one viola, cello, percussion, three double-stringed and classic guitar.

“Frasis”is conceived from the traditional format of a chamber music String Quartet” – Iglesias said in her appearance in Cuban music’s radio station. Then she added, “We introduced percussion, three double-stringed guitar and bass, with a view to work on all the genres of Cuban music, with a different sonority.”

The record they are promoting at the moment reflectssuch objective.“The new record comes with many good things. I am the author of some tracks and in others I’m co-author with Dayron Ortiz, who’s also the musical producer of the record. Cuban anthological music is also present, with renditions of themes like “Pensamiento” and “Veinte Años”, of Maria Teresa Vera”,Iglesias explained.

By Pedro Norat

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego