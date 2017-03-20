Home » News » Guille Vilar, glad to be welcomed by music

Havana, Cuba. – The musical taste has to do with individual necessities. Sensibility, ethics, everyday logic and upbringing influence the way we are able to satisfy such needs. That’s why we are indebt with cultural promoters like Cuban journalist Guillermo Vilar.

Radio Cadena Habana,Cuban music’s radio station, dialogued with the outstanding director and producer of radio and TV programs, known as Guille Vilar. This interview is the result of that encounter.

You are a passionate fan of British band The Beatles, but have never disliked the best of Cuban music; when did you realize that both passions were not contradictory?

“I was fortunate to belong to the generation of Cubans that discovered The Beatles at the age of 14 or 15. At the same time, I happened to know Silvio Rodriguez, Cuban New and traditional Trova, ICAIC’s Group of Sound Experimentation, the bygone Irakere and Leo Brouwer. They all seemto be different, but on the whole it is named cult music.

When did Guille Vilar begin his work as musical promoter?

“I got my Degree in Art History and was posted in Radio Progreso national radio station, where I began my career as musical critic.”

Then, it is no secret that Radio Progreso is like your second home?

“It has been, let us say, my den, my shelter. I am in Radio Progreso and from there I go to other places. However, my hand is always on that radio station, for which I feel especial affection and to which I have devoted most of my life.”

There was a time when people like you, who preferred the Liverpool boys’ phonograms, were scorned. Perhaps somebody described you as brave for not giving up on that music?

“I don’t think I was brave. I simply did what I found necessary with a high level of commitment. I set out to promote the musical phenomenon known as The Beatles, just as I did with Cuban New Trova Movement. I have always respected and I continue to respect the contributionsof every genre, regardless of its origin.”

Several radio and TV programs in our country carry Guille Vilar’s hallmark, but I think there is one that identifies you, I mean TV show “A Capella.”

“That program has promoted the best of the world alternative music for over 25 years. It has been a privilege and I have had the experience that every now and then people who are not so young tell me that thanks to “A Capella”, they have come to know the best of rock music.”

In 2015,the Ministry of Culture conferred you the “Jose Antonio Fernandez de Castro Cultural Journalism Award” for your continued work as cultural promoter.

When you received it, you said the award was also for the Cuban musicians that inspire your work. Do you feel more committed to your work after receiving this deserved recognition?

“What honors me most is that I feel it is an award conferred by the Cuban people, represented by institutions like the Ministry of Culture. Of course, every recognition is encouraging and at the same time poses agreater commitment to the people for whom I work. I feel welcomed by music and I’m in debt with it.”

Yet, Guille Vilar doesn’t stop his musical research.The book“Entre Cuerdas” is an account of his work written in pages that we can all read.

Do you other similar projects?

“Entre Cuerdas” is a compilation of some of my musical reviews, published in several Cuban publications and I would like to write another very similar to that one.

We thank Guille Vilar for his contribution to the musical education of several generations of Cubans and for the time he dedicated to Radio Cadena Habana.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego