Alicia Alonso: Jesus Lara-Sotelo's inspiring muse

Havana, Cuba. – Jesus Lara-Sotelo is a Cuban painter and poet; a man of the most comprehensive art who has no limits to express beauty.

The ballet and Alicia Alonso have been a constant theme in several works of this virtuoso, whom Radio Cadena Habana(RCH) interviewed.

One of his most relevant poem books is “Alicia and the Prussian Odes.”

Could we assume that this book shows your passions for the different art expressions?

“It is an interesting story, because the poems were born while I was talking to this diva of universal dance. In our second encounter we moved from ballet to Picasso and from there to tobacco. The fact that she had mastered so many subjects was very revealing.

That’s how the book arose, little by little, like poetry, like life itself.

The leap from printed letter to the paintbrush brought about “Odes in blue Prussian”, anexhibition of mural paintings that closed the cycle dedicated to Alicia some years ago.”

What is the meaning of Prussian blue to Lara-Sotelo?

“It is closely related to the old Europe.

There is an old legend about some angelic lands that are taken by fairies. I was inspired by the readings I did in this regard. My poem book was the child of the magic that those histories made me feel. It was not the result of a project. Every piece was born to the extent I was touched by the muses. Something like that happened to me.”

You have become some sort of a legend with this exhibition. Is it true that the only time Alicia has ever touched one painting has been in the exhibition “Odes in blue Prussian”?

“Yes, indeed. It is extraordinary, very especial, like poetry. I made them so that they could be appreciated by the sense of touch and she could enjoy them better. It was great that Alicia was able to touch, to feel, rather than understandingsomebody else’s description of the above-mentioned pieces. That’s how she described her impressions on the exhibition.”

One of the characteristics of your art is that it is conceived to be appreciated by everyone, including the sightless and the deaf-mutes.

“It is amazing that many of those people have more sensibility than others who have all their senses at full capacity. For that reason, my poems and my paintings have ways to reach everyone in the same way.”

And under the influence of the muses, Jesus Lara-Sotelo goes on creating marvels everywhere, which carry his art of authentic son of this island.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego