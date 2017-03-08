Home » News » The ballet Tula, one of Jose Ramon Neyra’s passions

Havana, Cuba. – The history of ballet dance in Cuba is exciting. It is followed by fans and also by great professionals, such as Jose Ramon Neyra, whose modesty and unpretentiousness don’t let him speak in first person.

Radio Cadena Habana (RCH) had an exclusive conversation with the chief editor of “Cuba en el Ballet”magazine, who writes scriptsfor radio shows and outstanding pieces of the art of ballet shoes and tiptoes.

Through Jose Ramon Neyra, we managed to know how the story line for one of the most famous pieces of the foremost Cuban ballet company’s repertoire was developed. I mean the piece titled “Tula”, a homage that Alicia Alonso paid to Cuban writer Gertrudis Gomez de Avellaneda.

The piece, of singular beauty, deals with different angles of the great Camagüeywriter’s life.

When was this classic piece of Cuba’s National Ballet created?

“It was created in 1998, as part of the festivities for the half century of Cuba’s National Ballet. It was a coproduction of the Cuban company and Spain’s General Society of Authors and Editors.

Jose Ramon Neyra was a close assistant of those whose staged the choreography of pieces like “The magic flute.” Hewrote the script of “A trip to the moon” and “Shakespeare and his masks”, pieces released by Cuba’s National Ballet in Havana, April 2002 and December 2003, respectively.

In spite of yourprolific work, does Tula have a special connotation for you?

“It was my first great ballet script. It allowed me to delve into the intellectuallysingular details and then synthesize and stage the most significant for dancing. Alicia Alonso’s purpose was to offer elements of Gertrudis Gomez de Avellaneda’s life, by means of scenes regarding her literature and a few moments of her lifetime. It was impossible to stage all her life with details in a single show.”

Neyra reminds us that a script derives from a concrete story and setting it to ballet demands the observance of certain codes, mandatory to organize ideas and show the essential on stage.

What moments did you choose in a life as rich as Avellaneda’s?

“In this case, I chose some events that left their mark on her. They are the tragic loss of her daughter;her struggle to succeed in a world dominated by men; the fact that she was denied a seat in the Spanish Academy of Language for being a woman, and her infinite love for Cuba. All those events gave me the vision of how I wanted to reflect her through dance.”

JoseRamon Neyra’s distinct imagination and his vast experience with Cuba’s leading dance company make him unique for Cuban culture. In “Tula”, an extraordinary woman’s fantasy and reality are mixed.

What elements did you have in mind for their stage presentation?

“I had no doubt that it would be a work of great emotional intensity. Its own characters are autobiographical to a large extent. For that reason, I used them as symbols of their passions, longings, battles and failures. They make her revive and emerge as a leading figure of the Spanish-American letters of her time. There is an anecdotic moment at the end of the piece, because in one of her trips to the island, another great Cuban intellectual, Luisa Perez de Zambrano, pinned a laurel leaf on her, at the former “Teatro Tacon”, today’sHavana Grand Theater “Alicia Alonso.”It was a historical event of the XIX century that I wanted to recreate.”

Neyra, the ballet “Tula” reminds us of the necessary analogy between the XIX century Cuban woman of letters and prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso, as two leading female exponents of Cuban art and thinking of all times.

“The parallel between both is unavoidable, because they reached the highest summits in their respective professions. The fact that Alicia choreographed this ballet on Gertrudis Gomez de Avellaneda, whom she admires very much, has a double symbology.”

We thank Jose Ramon Neyra for his time with RCH, Cuban music's radio station, and wish the best to him and to all those that help the event maintaining its prestige all over the world.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego