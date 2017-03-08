Home » News » Gilberto Aldanas in his 91

Havana, Cuba. – Time has changed the man’s outer looks, but it didn’t undermine his revolutionary beliefs.

For that reason, Gilberto Aldanas enjoys the benefits of old age with ever-stronger ethical and political ideas. Thus he told Radio Cadena Habana, during the visit he was paid on the occasion of his 91stbirthday.

It is logical that Cuban music’s radio station would not forget the birthdate of the outstanding singer who participated in the secret recording of July 26 March. It happened on February 17 1957,in the studios of this radio station.“I am very proud of the event, because it gave me the chance to do my bit for the Cuban insurrectional process”, he told Radio Cadena Habana.

Gilberto Aldanas was a vocalist of Sonora MatanceraBandand then joined Carlos Faxas’ Quartet, which he eventually led, under the name of “Los Modernistas.”

The outstanding Havanan musician told the visitors that when the rumor spread that he had secretly recorded the July 26 Anthem, all managers refused to hire him. He could no longer perform in Cuba and had to go to Venezuela.

At present, the nonagenarian singer retired from the stages.

However, he has not totally abandonedthe artistic chores, since he’srunning a community project in Guanabo. It is mainly dedicated to the new generations that in his view“are par excellence heirs of the undefeated Commander, Fidel Castro’s deeds and ideas.”

By Pedro Norat and Amaury Ricardo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego