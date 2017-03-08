Home » News » Cuban music is honored with women’s names

Havana, Cuba. – Some names tell their tale just by converging in a sentence, especially names that carry the musical pride of a country. In Cuba, land of innate rhythm and flavor, that sentence could be endless. However, on the occasion of Women’s International Day, it is worth remembering female names that have become landmarks in Cuban music’s history.

She was the first female voice of Cuban radio, whobecame popular especially with themes especially written for her by some of the most renowned composers of her time.No one has sung like her in Cuban and overseas stages the classics Gonzalo Roig’s “Cecilia Valdes”, Moises Simons’ “El Manisero”; Eliseo Grenet’s “Ay Mama Ines”, andErnesto Lecuona’s “El Cafetal.”

Unrivalled Cuban singer Esther Borja turned Lecuona’s “Damisela Encantadora” into an icon as well.

In the history of Feeling, one of the most transcendent movements of Cuban singing, several women’s names also stand out: Moraima Secada, one of its creators; Elena Burke or Mrs. Feeling, and Omara Portuondo, known as TheGirlfriend of Feeling.

“La Mora”, as Moraima Secada was known, sang in the first Cuban women’s orchestra: “Las Anacaonas”;as well as in Meme Solis’and Las D’Aida Quartets. We remember in her voice pieces as intense as “Alivio”,”Perdoname conciencia” and “Depende de ti.”

Elena Burke, on the other hand, rendered her vast repertoire of songs and genres with exceptional tuning and a style exempt of unnecessary flourishes. She sang compositions of Jose Antonio Mendez, Cesar Portillo de la Luz, Piloto and Vera, Marta Valdes, Adolfo Guzman and Sindo Garay. As a matter of fact, “Mrs. Feeling” began her career in the radio, in the very well-known show “Supreme Court of Art.”

Another member of “Las D’Aida Quartet”was “The Girlfriend of Feeling”,living pride of Cuban traditional music for her vocal skills, histrionics and her contagious cheerfulness.

Omara Portuondo or Omara Brown, as she was announced in her first appearance in the radio, doesn’t stop at being one of the lead voices of the internationally acclaimed and award-winner“Buena Vista Social Club”,nor with the honor of Latin Grammiesassociated to her name. She also seeks the applause of new generations.

That’s why she shares stages with young popular artists, like Descemer Bueno, David Blanco, Baby Lores…Therefore, to say Omara is also to say Cubanhood, flavor, music.

Nevertheless, the great women of Cuban music are not only found in the golden decades of our singing. We cannot miss the unforgettable Teresita Fernandez, or the continuator of her legacy, Liuba Maria Hevia, both exponents of such sublime work as music for children.

We cannot forget Sarah Gonzalez either. Within the Nueva Trova Movement, she turned the song into a weapon to uphold principles, to free herself and advocate the revolutionary ideology.

The same applies to Marta Valdes, recently honored by Haydee Milanes, with her album “Palabras”; and Cuba’s great vedette: Rosita Fornes, who was and still is an icon of musical shows in this musical Island.

By Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego