Musical Onslaught of Anacaona Orchestra

Havana, Cuba. – With a concert on March 4, in the symbolic crossroad of Prado and Neptuno Streets, the members of women’s orchestra Anacaona will celebrate the 85th anniversary of its foundation and the International Women’s Day.

“With that performance - bandleader Georgia Aguirre pointed out – we’ll begin a tour of different Havana City premises, including “Plaza Roja”, of 10 de Octubre Municipality, the park next to “Latinoamericano” Ballpark, “Trillo Park” of Centro Habana, “July 26 Square”, in Cotorro, and Alamar.”

Radio Cadena Habana also learned that during the current year they will tour venues in the capital cities of several provinces; they will record a phonogram with Cuban record label Bis Music with themes popularized by the orchestra since its foundation, on February 19 1932.

On the National Culture Day (October 20), they are planning a special concert at Havana Mella Theater, which will be taped for the production of an audiovisual featuring the diva Omara Portuondo, member of Anacaona in the 1940′s.

By Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego