Eric Jon will celebrate in Havana the Akademia Music Award

Havana, Cuba. – Cuban singer and songwriter Eric Jon will offer a concert next March 2, at Havana Museum of Fine Arts to celebrate the award to Best Latin Pop Music performer, conferred by the Akademia Music Awards, based in US city of Los Angeles.

The experts of the Akademia devise a promotional plan for the winners of this award. They produce an audiovisual and send it to radio and television stations of the five continents. In his case, it is titled “Pinceles” (Paintbrushes); because it contains tracks from his phonogram “Pinceles en el suelo” (Paintbrushes on the Floor), produced by Cuban record label Bis Music.

Bolero, Son, Bachata and Soul are his musical genres of choice since he began his artistic life at the age of 15. He has since been coached by professional and demanding artists, like Bobby Carcasses, Omara Portuondo and Beatriz Marquez.

He graduated in singing and piano at Helsinki Conservatory and he won prestigious festivals in Europe, such as Pori Jazz. In Cuba, he has participated in “Boleros de Oro” and “Cubadisco” Festivals.

He told Radio Cadena Habana that the most important experience in his career so far was sharing the stage in Mexico with “Los Panchos” Trio. Now, he highlighted his participation in recording the album “Futuro”, with Cuban singers Haila Maria Mompie, David Blanco and Gema Alfonso.

By Leticia Guerra

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego