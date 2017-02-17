Home » News » Ninth Grammy Awards for Chucho Valdes

Ninth Grammy Awards for Chucho Valdes

Publicado por cmch el 17 feb, 2017 // No se aceptan más comentarios para este artículo

Share on Facebook
Post to Google Buzz
Bookmark this on Yahoo Bookmark
Bookmark this on Livedoor Clip
Share on FriendFeed

Havana, Cuba. – Maestro Chucho Valdes has just won another Grammy, which poses an additional milestone to Cuban music. His album titled “Tributo a Irakere” (Tribute to Irakere) was the best in the Latin Jazz category.

The phonogram was recorded last year in France during Marciac Jazz Festival, accompanied by musicians of Afro-Cuban Messengers, who superbly played the original scores of the anthological band Irakere.

Dionisio Jesus Valdes, or simply Chucho Valdes, has won nine Grammy Awards: six Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammies, which avail his professional thoroughness and talent as a pianist, composer, arranger, educator and orchestra conductor.

Maestro, the staff of Radio Cadena Habana, Cuban music’s radio station, congratulates you for this new award.

By Grisel Oquendo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego

No se aceptan comentarios