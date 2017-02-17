Havana, Cuba. – Maestro Chucho Valdes has just won another Grammy, which poses an additional milestone to Cuban music. His album titled “Tributo a Irakere” (Tribute to Irakere) was the best in the Latin Jazz category.
The phonogram was recorded last year in France during Marciac Jazz Festival, accompanied by musicians of Afro-Cuban Messengers, who superbly played the original scores of the anthological band Irakere.
Dionisio Jesus Valdes, or simply Chucho Valdes, has won nine Grammy Awards: six Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammies, which avail his professional thoroughness and talent as a pianist, composer, arranger, educator and orchestra conductor.
Maestro, the staff of Radio Cadena Habana, Cuban music’s radio station, congratulates you for this new award.
By Grisel Oquendo
Translated by Pedro A. Fanego
