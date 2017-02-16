Home » News » Cubans are reading people

Havana, Cuba. – San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress is decked out for the XXVI Havana International Book Fair, whose genesis dates back to 1937, at Emilio Roig de Leuchsering and Jose Luciano Franco’s behest.

The venues were Malecon Av., the esplanade by La Punta Fortress and Paseo del Prado thoroughfare. Important bookstores, such as La Moderna Poesia, Marti, La Casa Belga, La Sudamericana and Escuela Nueva are also involved. The Ministry of Education Culture Department, the Hebrew Community, Carteles Magazine, Tropico Publishing House and Havana Historian’s Office were also present with their own stands.

Writer Alfonso Hernandez-Cata made the opening address, followed by performances of the Symphonic Orchestra and Vienna Singing Children, whereas Dr. Jose Maria Chacon y Calvo, then Ministry of Education’s Director of Culture, delivered the closing speech.

The triumph of Cuban Revolution brought about a swift development of the publishing industry and people’s cultural growth. As a result, the first Havana International Book Fair took place in 1982, at Palacio de Bellas Artes (Fine Arts Palace), attended by a few Latin American countries as observers.

At present, although the International Book Fair always begins at San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, it moves on throughout all the provinces of the nation. It is unquestionably our most important cultural event, capable of convening thousands and thousands of reading and knowledge lovers.

By Maria Regla Figueroa

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego