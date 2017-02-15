Home » News » Rafael Lam’s new book on Cuban music

Havana, Cuba. – The title “Buena Vista Social Club”admittedly makes a praiseworthy contribution to Cuban music and Son’shistory. Cuban writer, journalist and musical researcher Rafael Lam’s latest book was presented at the Carpentier Hall, during the XXVI Havana International Book Fair (February 9-19) in “La Cabaña Fortress.”

The text, published by “Jose Marti Publishing House”, has 300 pages and numerous pictures. The author elaborates on the entire career of the famous Cuban musical band, highlighting not only its members, but the history of the musical and dance genre and of its composers and exponents.

In Lam’s view, his latest delivery “actually abridges four books in one.”

“It took me about 20 years since “Buena Vista” began… and I finished it because the project came to an end”told Radio Cadena Habana the author of “Juan Formell y Los Van-Van, the legend” (“Ediciones Cubanas” Publishing House).

“I think it is the first full book about Son - he underlined –It is as comprehensive as possible, with all the stars of Cuban Son and “Buena Vista” … with all their mysteries and secrets, new details revealed by its founder, Juan de Marco Gonzalez, in an exclusive interview for this book.”

We asked Chino Lam, as we call him affectionately, about the satisfactions he experienced in his studies of Cuban music and his answer exceeded all expectations: “I am working on the history of Cuban music, because it gave Cuba unity, identity and happiness.”

“The three most important things in a country were provided by Cuban music,attached to dance.Of course, many people don’t understand that, but I know this is the history of Cuban culture, its satisfactions”, the researcher pointed out later.

Lam’s bibliography amounts to about 20 titles, of which several are yet to be published, like “Havana 500, Marvel of the World”(500yearsof “The bohemian and the artists”, with an artist Wilfredo Lam’s unpublished illustration, donated by the painter in 1981, especially for this book).

Another of his titles about to be republished is “Polvo de Estrellas. Cantantes Cubanos”(two volumes).

Cuban music’s radio station asked the expert about the moment that our music is living right now. He said,“As usual, there is a zigzagin the beginning of the century. There are moments of splendor and of experimentation that go back and forth, that’s what’s happening with our music.”

“Now they (the musicians) are looking for a physiognomy. Portillo de La Luz used to say there is no physiognomy now; there will be one in due time. They are looking for a way to shape, to synthesize Cuban music into a new music that will belong to this XXI century.”

Lam finally wrapped it up, “What’s happening is an experimentation of all rhythms, a fusion that will eventually become a new Cuban rhythm.”

As customary, the Fair pays tribute every year to an outstanding figure of Cuban letters. In this occasion, it is dedicated to Dr. Armando Hart, former Minister of Education (1959-1965) and Culture (1976-1997). Nowadays, he is the president of the Marti’s Program Office and “Jose Marti Cultural Society.”He has written more than 20 books, already published.

It is also customary to have aGuest of Honor Country and Canada was selected this time. About 30 authors and 36 editors of 18 publishing houses from that country attended the fair. In the opening gala, we had a true surprise, the band “The Jerry Cans”, coming from the arctic zone, part of one of the aboriginal groups, Inuktitut.

Especial homage has been paid during the Fair to the Revolution Leader, Fidel Castro, deceased last November. There have been symposiums and lectures on his political thinking and close relationship with the cultural life. Some of his books are presented for the first time, which had been prepared during 2016 to celebrate his 90thbirthday.

By Nancy Lescaille

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego