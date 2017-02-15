Home » News » Miguel Barnet: Merceditas, the first Cuban Akpwona

Havana, Cuba. – To say Merceditas Valdes is to think of the most autochthonous Afro-Cuban music in women’s shape. Two decades ago, her demise took her away from our stages to give her the dimension of true legend.

Cuban scholar Don Fernando Ortiz decided to work with the singular artistsince he met her around the 1950’s.With her singing, she illustrated the outstanding scholar’s lectures.

He named her “La Pequeña Aché” (Little Ache).

Another renowned Cuban intellectual, Miguel Barnet, has also researched and written on the singer’s work. In a recent tribute to Merceditas Valdes, he made aespecial presentation on her contributions to Cuban music.

Hence, Radio Cadena Habana (RCH) dialogued with the author of “Biografia de un Cimarron” (Biography of a runaway slave).

Barnet, the fact that you refer to Merceditas as a bold woman is intriguing, why do you do it?

“First and foremost, she was a founder. And yes, she was very brave, because in the 1940’s and 1950’s it was hard to find a black and young woman who would dare singing Yoruba, Osha, Congo and Arara chants publicly. It was an act of intellectual and artistic boldness.

There were many prejudices with that kind of music, which Merceditas helped to destroy with her actions. Little by little, she imposed her presence in the radio, the television and in public places, like Tropicana Cabaret. Then she traveled around the whole world and disseminated the most deep-rooted features of our culture.”

You feel great admiration for Merceditas; do you cherish any especial memory of hers?

“I find very significant the way I met her over thirty years ago. I will never forget that summer afternoon at Don Fernando Ortiz’s home. She performed next to the late rumbero Agustin “Flor de Amor.” Therewere also caricaturist Juan David, historian Julio Le Riverend, literary critic Salvador Bueno and other close friends of the great scholar.”

What impression did the“Little Aché”make on you?

“It was wonderful to enjoy at close range her extraordinary voice. She sang her Lucumi songs. I must highlight the fact that she used the right African languagein every ceremony. She had mustered qualities that made her unique. When the soiree was over, Fernando asked me to drive her home in his car. It was raining cats and dogs and he could not drive in such circumstances. I complied with his orders.”

Do you thank thedownpour for a closer approach to the legendary singer?

“I do indeed. When I said goodbye to her at her doorstep on Zanja St., her image was carved in my memory. I picture her with her ribbonsdress and her white headscarf. I wondered then if I would ever get to know better the woman that Don Fernando admired so much. I don’t know if I knew her enough,but I ended up understanding why he admired her so much. I also understand why our people loved her and carried her on shoulders to the cemetery on June 13 1996.

It was a massive bereavement that shocked all Cubans.”

Barnet, but Merceditas Valdes remains alive through her musical legacy.

“And she will live on. We will always remember her for artistic mastery and those who regard her as the first Cuban Akpwona do not exaggerate.”

We thank Dr. Miguel Barnet for his words to Radio Cadena Habana, Cuban music’s radio station.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego