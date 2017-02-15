Home » News » Margarita Mateo’s greatest reward

Havana, Cuba. – I met Dr. Margarita Mateo in Havana University classrooms. She taught Latin American Literature and I listened to her intently as an undergraduate in Journalism.

Then I heard her name and saw her face in the news. She never quitted teaching, but her contributions to Arts and her work as indefatigable researcher was highly appreciated. She has also been awarded for her careful wording and creativity when approaching everysubject.

Now, she has gained higher relevance by winning the 2016 National Literature Award. The prize will be delivered during the XXVI International Book Fair, underway in Havana since last February 9.

For all that, I thank Margarita Mateo, who consented to this interview for Radio Cadena Habana.

You have stood out for your contribution to essay as a literary genre, which has gained you several prizes. How do you remember your first work?

“I first wrote a book on the traditional Trova. I titled it “El bardo que canta” (The singing bard) and it is a study on minstrels’ life and the lyrics of their songs. Later on, I kept working on essays. During 1995, I wrote a book titled “Ella escribia postcritica” (She wrote post-critic), where I combined that genre with fiction. I introduced some characters created by me and the book had good acceptance. Then, I have followed the path of this kind of literature.”

We also owe you a novel, don’t we?

“Yes, my only novel is titled “Desde los blancos manicomios”(From the white mental hospitals).Its main character has lost her mind and she is confined. That is her environment. I won the “Alejo Carpentier Prize” for this work.”

Your beginning as a woman of letters was bound to music. Have you ever dealt with that subject matter again?

“I have not done it as a researcher, but I’m still attached to the issue, because I belonged to the Nueva Trova. It is a matter of great importance to me, because I was a founding member of that movement of Cuban song. I had learned how to play guitar since my early childhood and was close to a few singer/songwriters. I composed and sang. However, I didn’t write anything that was worth listening.”

Chuckling, Margarita Mateo assured me that she no longer dares to compose. However, she did praise the contribution of past and present minstrels to Cuban culture.

Your brilliant career as a writer has brought you relevant recognition, but the National Literature Award rightfully rewards so much excellence.

“I have certainly been much acclaimed. I’ve been given more than ten prizes, including the National Critic Award and the “Jose Juan Arrom” Essay Award. However, winning the National Literature Award is a great satisfaction. It is the highest aspiration as a writer in my own country.”

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego