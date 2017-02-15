Home » News » Books on Cuban cinema and filmmakers

Havana, Cuba. – “Ediciones ICAIC”, publishing house of the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC), is participating in the XXVI Havana International Book Fair (February 9-17 2017) with seven titles.

Its latest publications and over 60 texts previously published will be exhibited and sold at its stand, A7, in the premises of San Carlos de La Cabaña Fortress.

The latest issues of Cuban Cinema magazine will also be on sale there.

One of the novelties is Julio Garcia-Espinosa’s “Vivir bajo la lluvia” (Living under the rain), compiled by Dolores Calviño. This book is dedicated to the film director’s memory in his 90 years. It is based on Julio’s own testimony, plus other writings of his and of a few other authors.

The book not only portrays the eternal promoterof popular culture, but also the educator and essayist, as well as the human being he was for those who were close to him.

Another text is Joel del Rio’s “La edad de las ilusiones.” El cine de Fernando Perez”(La edad de la ilusiones. El cine de Fernando Perez). The author establishes a candid and intense dialogue with another author. The outcome is the quest for the startled and painful human being that lies underneath every artist. It features Fernando Perez under a more accurate light and in a series of essential settings of Cuban personal and cultural life.

Alberto Garrandes comes with “El espejo roto. Morfologias del cuerpo gay-lesbiano” (The broken mirror. Morphologies of the gay-lesbian body).

The continuity of the well-known “Chronology of Cuban Cinema”, written by researchers Arturo Agramonte and Luciano Castillo,is available this year again.

Luis Alvarez will present“Alejo Carpentier, la facultad mayor de la cultura.”It shows how Carpentier produced cultural thinkingof momentous importance to understand the Latin American cultural specificity and the knowledge of its past, present and future.

Pedro Garcia-Espinosa’s “Memorias de un director de arte” (Memoirs of an art director) adds more variety to this editorial cluster. The book recollects his experiences of over 60 years dedicated to art direction in moviemaking, seldom featured in printed letter.

For children, Ediciones ICAICbrings the text “Contar y Cantar”, a series of stories inspired by Cuban children’s video clips. The author is Jorge Oliver, director of animated cinema, cartoonist and illustrator.

Movie lovers will also be able to appreciate a sample of Canadian Cinema, in Hall I of Multicine Infanta, scheduled from February 15 to 19, starting at 18:00hours, since Canada is the Guest Country in the XXVI Havana International Book Fair.

By Alba Marquez

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego