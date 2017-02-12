Home » News » UNEAC celebrates 20 years of “Los Zafiros, locura azul”movie

Havana, Cuba. – Actors, moviemakers, musicians, scriptwriters, photographers, lovers of music and the cinema gladly accepted the invitation of the Cuban Association of Writers and Artists (UNEAC) to celebrate the 20 years of Cuban movie “Los Zafiros, locura azul.”

Manuel Herrera’s movie was released in 1997, in the XIX Havana International Festival of the New Latin American Cinema and won the popularity prize. It has since become an unmatched blockbuster of Cuban filmography.

The film brought back to the limelight a famous, albeit of ephemeral existence, quartet, like ”Los Zafiros”. It stood at the top of musicalcharts for several years and its music still remains fashionable.

Part of the motion picture crew attended the celebration, namely director Manuel Herrera, actor Nestor Jimenez, who played “El Chino”, andmusicians Magda Rosa Galvan and Juan Antonio Leyva.

During the joyful and reminiscent gathering, Radio Cadena Habana dialogued with Herrera, who commented on the movie’s success:

“One wasn’t seeking so much. One sought to communicate, because that is our mission in life, but not to the point that “Zafiros, locura azul” reached.

“What pleases me most is that the quartet was cherished by generations that didn’t know it before. A wave of new “Zafiros” emerged. “Los Zafiritos” (Little Zafiros) sang like them and succeeded, because they are very ours, even though the musical style was Bebop, what The Platters did, but with a Cuban background”, also said the director of “Dancing Cha-Cha-Cha.”

Before ending, Herrera told Cuban Music’s Radio station:

… “when I did “Zafiros… I was planning a trilogy with Cha-Cha-Cha and Mambo Club, but it has been hard to connect with Perez Prado’s heirs. Perhaps someday I will make it.”

For actor Nestor Jimenez, “El Chino”, of the quartet in the movie, the film “has an important place in my acting career and in my life. I can hardly ever speak of a project carried out with so much love, which at the end would leave thefeeling that we did something good, like a legacy. If Art fails to move, it doesn’t have sense and Zafiros moved, transcended and it’s still there.”

Since Juan Antonio Leyva and Magda Rosa Galvan were in charge of the original music of the film, we approached them in UNEAC gardens and talked about the music of that amazing group that marked an entire age.

“Los Zafiros was an incredible phenomenon – Leyva said – it came in a time when Cuban youth wouldn’t listen to Cuban music; they preferred American music then. Although they had a lot of influence from US groups, like The Platters, they filtered everything in their own way and delivered it with tremendous Cuban taste.”

With regard to the film that has just turned 20 years, he said “it was very nice to work with actors that are not musicians. Luis Alberto Garcia is quite tuned andBarbaro Marin, more or less. Nestor was not tuned at all.”

“Even though they didn’t resemble the original singers physically; we managed the popular imagination to picture them that way.”

“They worked very hard at rehearsing and managed to sing in such a way that people didn’t realize that sometimes the voices heard in the movie are theirs, not “Los Zafiros”, but the actors’” the composer concluded.

“Zafiros, locura azul” is a movie in which you always discover something thanks to Manuel Herrera.

By Nancy Lescaille

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego