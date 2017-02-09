Home » News » The Gold of Oyá

Havana, Cuba. – Cirilo Villaverde’s “Cecilia Valdes”, the greatestCuban novel of the XIX century, has inspired the comic “The Gold of Oyá”, written by Omar Felipe Mauri and illustrated by young Wilmar Verdecia.

The book, published by “Capitan San Luis” publishing house, just left the printing shops to conquer those who enjoy the so-called ninth art. Its story takes place in Havana during the 1940’s and a secret that the writer “didn’t reveal”in his antislavery piece.

In the book, Diony’s father, unexplained Jose Dolores Pimienta’s kindred, asks himbefore he dies to search for an inheritance that belonged to him thanks to Cecilia Valdes’s cunning.

Diony must prevent the inheritance from falling into the hands of the Gamboa wicked descendants. To that end, he has to find Gimenez, who can help him.

The memorable Cecilia Valdes novel thus steps into the pages of this comic, hence confirming that there is room in this genre for the great works of Cuban literature.

“El Oro de Oyá” is built, continuously, on flashbacks in the story told, either through memories that come to the characters’ minds, or because the plot unfolds that way.

In that exquisite to and fro that Omar Felipe Mauri has created, he delivers a glimpse at the republican 1940’s in Cuba: racketeering, prostitution, drug traffic, corruption, violence, and also student and political demonstrations … offering at the same time a portrayal of those years, their characters types, the customs, the jargon…

“El Oro de Oyá” joins the rich tradition of cartoon stories that we have enjoyed in our Island since the Republican years. It deserves such credit not only for the thorough, careful and sensitive treatment of its illustrations, but also for the harmony that matches the remarkable literary values of its script.

If we had to highlight the greatest value of this work, it would undoubtedly be its storyline structure, taking into account both the complex and unusual timingand space within the genre of cartoon stories.

Imagery and dialogue walk hand in hand in the 64 pages of the book, already on sale in Havanan bookstores. Its official presentation is scheduled for next February 11,during the XXVI Havana International Book Fair, at San Carlos de La CabañaFortress, within the activities dedicated to the comics.

By Nancy Lescaille

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego