Garcia Blanco: Passion for music

Havana, Cuba. – Reynaldo Garcia-Blanco’s passion for music has led him to make excellent literature. His poem book “Esto es un disco de vinilo” (This is a vinylrecord), with Russian songs to be heard in English and vice-versa, has just won the “Casa de Las Americas” Award.

This Cuban writer, prize-winner in the 58th edition of the prestigious contest, consented to an exclusive interview with Radio Cadena Habana.

Reynaldo, does the work with which you won the “Casa de Las Americas Award” revealyour fondness for the music of bygone times?

“Perhaps it does. This it is mostly a book full of cross-references in the shape of games that evoke other literary volumes. My travelling experiences are also present. Irony and humor are some of the resources I used to deal with diverse cultural issues. The day-to-dayness of our country is also present, as well as references to my previous works. I am very reiterative when approaching some subject themes.”

Why do you repeatedly deal with certain topics?

“I confess I have troubles superseding myself from one poem to the next, from one book to the following. I find it hard to stray from topics like the homeland, the country, the heroes and historical circumstances.”

Do you only write poetry or may we find diverse texts in your works?

“I write for different radio shows in “Radio Revolucion”, of Santiago de Cuba. This is something that takes much time. Sometimes I have considered leaving it to devote myself completely to poetry. But I love the magic of radio and I get carried away by it. Knowing that I can reach diverse publics; that I can communicate from my knowledge, is something that I still need.”

Do you remember your beginnings as a writer?

“If I told you that once I planned to write songs, you wouldn’t believe me. That’s how I began. However, life showed me that I am a lousy singer, but I have a knack to speak my mind. Literary workshops are something with which I will always be in debt. When I was in 9thgrade, I joined one of them, where I received the first tools and readings that taught me how to write.”

So, music has always been a constant in your life?

“My book that just won the “Casa Award” has interesting musical references. I have a poem that reveals my taste for bolero and Cuban most traditional sonority. I am very fond of Latin American music and I like everything from out Island. I am a fan of Silvio Rodríguez and the creators from Sancti Spíritus and Santiago de Cuba.”

Winning the “Casa Award” is a great encouragement to any writer.How did you take the news?

“I had won other prizes in the past:“La Gaceta de Cuba”, the “Calendario” and“Los Pinos Nuevos” Awards. However,“Casa Award” is a contest to which too many people send their works. I was amazed to know that I had won this time. Having my name next to names of great intellectual stature in the whole region poses a true challenge.”

New books in project?

“There are two about to be released. One is “Opus Patria”, which won last year’s “July 26 Prize” and must be published by “Verde Olivo” Publishing House for the next Havana International Book Fair. The other one is titled “Año Sabatico” (Sabbatical Year) and it won the “Emilio Ballagas 2016 Prize.” In this case, it will be published by “Editorial Acana”, of Camagüey. It is scheduled to be launched next April, when the great appointment of Cuban letters arrives at that province.”

We congratulate Reynaldo Garcia-Blanco for his success in “Casa de Las Americas 2017 Award” and wish him the best from Radio Cadena Habana, Cuban music’s radio station.

By Katia Camejo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego