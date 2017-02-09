Home » News » EGREM produces new records for its “Memory Collection”

Havana, Cuba. – The record collection “Memory”, belonging to EGREM (Cuban Company of Recordings and Musical Editions, added six new phonograms to that compilation of Cuban musical heritage.

They are titled Fernando Alvarez, “El Bolerista de America”,Candido Fabre y su Banda, “Homenaje al cuarteto D’Aida”, Sara Gonzalez, “Blanca Rosa Gil,quiero hablar contigo” and “Cuarteto de Meme Solis.”

The first one has 24 tracks; whereas the second has eight and the third has 31. The fourth features over 50 tracks, the fifth has 17 and the sixth has 12. The authors are musicians of the size of Rodrigo Prats, Ignacio Villa, Evelio Landa, Silvio Rodriguez, Andres Pedroso and Pablo Milanes.

Executives of the anthological Record House EGREM told Radio Cadena Habana that in this occasion Jorge Rodriguez was in charge of the production that enriches the Memory Collection.

By Maria Regla Figueroa

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego