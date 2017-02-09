Home » News » Discover in Havana the secrets of drums

Havana, Cuba. – The XVI Havana Rhythm and Dance Festival “Guillermo Barreto in Memoriam” is scheduled for next March 7-12 in Havana. Talented Cuban and foreign percussionists are expected to attend.

The agenda of this important annual event, presided by drummer, arranger and “Klimax” bandleader, Giraldo Piloto, includes the percussion and the “casino” and rumbadance contests.

The concerts of the most important Cuban popular dancing music orchestras and the shows of the celebrated domestic dance companies pose an additional attraction to the participants in the XVI International Drum Contest and Party.

Some of the main venues of the event will be “Mella Theater”, “Salon Rosado”, of “La Tropical”, Palco and Riviera Hotels, Miramar House of Music and the “Avenida Hall”, all in Havana City.

By Maria Regla Figueroa and Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego