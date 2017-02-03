Home » News » Niurka and Joaquin at the Marti Theater

Havana, Cuba. – Those who attend the Havana Marti Theater next February 5 (5.00 pm) will witness the great skills of Cuban flute player Niurka Gonzalez and her countryman guitarist Joaquin Clerch.

This time, the remarkable musicians will release three pieces of Cuban composers Roberto Valera, Juan Piñera and Orlando Vistel, titled “Sonata for the last rhyme”, “Sonata” and “Sonata” (Divertimento).

The program also includes “Mythology of the Waters”, “Sonata” 1 for flute and guitar, written eight years ago by master Leo Brouwer, among other pieces by authors from various regions of the Republic of Cuba.

The organizers told Radio Cadena Habana that Niurka and Joaquin’s concert will be a one time performance in the anthological Marti Theater.

By Francisco Martínez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego