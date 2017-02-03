Home » News » Havana World Music

Havana, Cuba. – “Fabrica de Arte Cubano” (Cuban Art Factory) and Havana Metropolitan Park (Almendares) will be the venues of the IV Havana World MusicInternational Festival. The event is scheduled from next March 23 to 26 and will be attended by over a hundred artists from Cuba and other countries.

In the first facility, the attending public will appreciate the development of workshops, exhibitions and DJs’ performances, whereas Almendares Park will host the concert of local and foreign bands, next to performances, exhibitions and workshops.

Radio Cadena Habana found out that singer/songwriter Eme Alfonso has been in charge of the artistic direction of Havana World Music International Festival since its foundation in 2014.

This important annual event is sponsored by Cuban Music Institute and the nationa Center of Popular Music.

By Francisco Martinez-Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego