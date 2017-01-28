Home » News » Jose Marti: the mark of his light

On the occasion of his 164th birthday

Havana, Cuba. – Marti cannot be approached fractionally. Every account of a work of his, or of his entire work, must necessarily be holistic.

A close look at the politician portrays the writer, the journalist, the speaker, and the illustrated man overlapping.

Jose Marti-Perez was a multidimensional and paradigmatic man, but this is a well-known fact. We must delve deeper, dig out the details, those pieces seldom quoted by the press or television, to find less publicized but equally predictable conclusions.

When it comes to comprehending any of his legacies, the reader or analyst had better keep eyes wide open: beyond what is explicitly said, the Master leaves clues in every word, paragraph or article.

His American Scenes are an example of that greatness as a writer and journalist. However, they leave an underlying concern:

How could he penetrate and grasp, in such little time, with such farsightedness, the personality of an alien, albeit neighboring country? He achieved this while he was masterminding a revolution, recruiting soldiers and gathering resources to see it through?

How could he be and do everything at once with such skill and thoroughness?

In this case, the reader must also know that, by the time Marti arrived in the United States (1880), he already had a Degree in Civil and Canon Law and a B.A. He had visited several countries, physically and through his countless readings; had married and had a son.

He arrived there after being deported to Spain (1879) and began to do what he did best: think, write, tell; even though he was focused on the revolution that was bound to take place in Cuba, whose strategic and material preparation would largely depend on him.

He had all the resources he needed to seduce – superb writing, common and critical sense and farsightedness – and he had more. He had the visceral need to communicate; therefore, the written thought was a weapon with which he could survive and furthermore, leave his mark.

But what did Jose Marti say in his American Scenes? How did he do it? He spoke of the outcasts, the empowered and the renowned; of how the arteries of American society work. He described what was built and what was destroyed in it. He dealt with issues like representative democracy, scientific and technical breakthroughs, economic prosperity and the exemplary virtues of many American intellectuals, politicians and scientists.

He said that his writings sought to prove to his readers that the United States did not have to be seen as a model for the peoples of Our America. Historian and researcher Pedro Pablo Rodriguez claims this is the ultimate goal of the American Scenes.

This is the stance of the ethical man par excellence, who shows innate talent for the profession. If we look at the core, we do not see the social instinct, nor the gift of poetizing a reality. Most of all, we see the deep human wish to expose the truth (…).

In a time when the current informational immediacy was way beyond the wildest dreams, the correspondents’ chronicles were bound to enlarge the news succinctly wired by telegraph. However, in Marti’s case the latter were wrapped and even improved by his rich analytical fabric and his wonderful stories of high literary and stylistic value.

The intellectual’s instinct and background guide the arguments of the journalist, who, in turn, casts a sociological outlook. That is why he chose the right arguments, listed them in the order he found most effective and stamped them on paper with seductive phraseology.

”It is not my fault that I can’t conceive anything in fragments and always want to load the little forms with essence and write daily articles as if they were books. That’s why I can’t write with quietude or with a certain style of writing when I feel I’m writing for people who would love me. Whenever I can, I try to match the outer surface of my previous work in small successive pieces.”

His words never had the vice of hollow speech, of the hypocritical saying that only seeks to fill blank spaces, pockets or stomachs. Instead, there was commitment to his criteria, to humanity, to progress, to people’s need for knowledge.That was and still is the Apostle’s legacy.

By Lilien Trujillo