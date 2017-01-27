Home » News » Music and Latin American identity in Jose Marti’s view

Havana, Cuba. - The appreciation of the ethno-cultural originality of people that live south of Rio Bravo stand out in Jose Marti’s aesthetic judgments.

In this regard, his view of the “natural man “ of Our America is bound – enriched – to Simon Bolívar’s concept when he referred to “Southern Americans” and said “We are a human race.”

Marti’s view of Latin American identity – remarkable for his time due to its originality, sense of the autochthonous and projection to the future – compelled him to claim for “our own solutions” to “our conflicts.” Consequently, he demanded from the Literature and Plastic Arts of the subcontinent the hallmark of his peculiar way of being.

He was not so persistent in this topic when he appraised musical manifestations in Spanish-speaking countries.

He wrote about musical developments in Mexico, Guatemala and Venezuela, which were his closest experiences in the stage 1875-1880. He gladly reflected in those pages the opera boom in the theaters of those nations. However, he hardly mentioned what we call today popular music.

In an attempt to explain this silence area with regard to traditional Latin American music, we could speculate on some reasons. The first is related to his cultural education.

Opera and other expressions of the so-called classic music was what he mostly heard and learned to appreciate, since his days as Rafael Maria of Mendive’s favorite pupil. In his spiritual mentor’s home, the young Cuban participated – and enjoyed – literary gatherings and musical performances that took place there.

We must also highlight that he used the success of some Latin American musicians in international stages to advocate the capacity of those born in the American Tropic for human betterment. In this sense, it is worth recalling the pages he wrote about Cuban violinist Jose White.

In the reviews that the most universal of XIX century Cuban thinkers dedicated to White’s performances in Mexico, he used the most vehement definitions of what the art of sounds and silences meant to him:

“Color has limits: words, lips, music, heaven…” – he wrote and added – “Actually, it has no end – and music vibrates perpetually in space (…) Music is man escaping from himself: it is the longing for the unlimited that rises from the limited and the narrow: it is the necessary harmony, announcement of a constant and forthcoming harmony.”

On the other hand, we cannot overlook the fact that Marti spent most of his life in cities. He only spent little fragments of his lifetime in rural environments. His longest rural stay was approximately three years that he lived with his father in Hanabana, county of Colon or Nueva Bermeja, in the current province of Matanzas.

As for the rest, he hardly spent one month in Cuban battlefields and only took sporadic trips to Mexican, Guatemalan and Venezuelan countryside.

In fact, in one of those journeys in Guatemala, Cuba’s National Hero pointed out:

“In Guatemalan music, limited today to melodious waltzes, religious and solemn hymns and languid songs; there is a certainly tender phrasing and certain expression of heartbroken loves.” Later on, he added: “Music is there, in the artistic instinct, in the affability of character, in the rumor of grave air, in women’s languid way of speaking.”

This is a turning point in his specific understanding of Latin American music, ratified by another note from the above-mentioned text, where he said:

“The indomitable gaucho sings his resentful “cielito”; the Mexican from Guadalajara sings his colorful “jarabe”, whereas the Cuban peasant sings his loving “Punto.”

This wasn’t the only time that Marti related the exuberant American Nature to American musical expressions.

He wrote in his Campaign Memoirs: “I can hear, among strident noises, the music of the forest, gentle and elaborate, as if from fine violins. Music sways; coils and uncoils; spreads its wings and lands; shimmers and rises; always subtle and low. It is the myriad of a fluent song.”

These are some of Jose Marti’s assessments on American music. The Apostle of Cuban independence revealed himself in them as a devoted advocate of our cultural identity.

By Pedro Norat Soto

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego