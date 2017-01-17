Home » News » Pablo returns to Peru

Havana, Cuba. – Pablo Milanes’ concert “Canciones para Siempre” is scheduled for next February 4, at 20:00 hours in Peru’s National Theater. The Cuban singer-songwriter will thus meet again with Lima public after two years without visiting the South American nation.

The program will include his latest compositions, including classic themes, such as “Para Vivir”, “Yolanda”, “El breve espacio en que no estas”, “Amame como soy” and “De que callada manera”, all part of the anthological Cuban music album.

There are great expectations in the Peruvian capital city for the concert of Pablo Milanes, one of Latin America most acclaimed singer/songwriters for the lyricism of his songs.

By Francisco Martinez Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego