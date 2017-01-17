Home » News » Niurka and Joaquin at the Marti Theater

Havana, Cuba.- Those who attend Havana “Marti Theater” next February 5 at 5.00 pm, will witness the brilliance of Cuban flute player Niurka Gonzalez and her countryman Joaquin Clerch.

This time, the remarkable musicians will release three pieces of Cuban composers Roberto Valera, Juan Piñera and Orlando Vistel, titled Sonata for the last Rhyme, Sonata and Sonata (Divertimento).

The program also includes Mythology of the Waters, Sonata 1 for flute and guitar, written eight years ago by master Leo Brouwer, among other pieces by authors from various regions of the Republic of Cuba.

The organizers informed Radio Cadena Habana that Niurka and Joaquin’s concert in the anthological Theater Marti will be a onetime presentation.

By Francisco Martinez Chao

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego