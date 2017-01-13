Home » News » My duets

Havana, Cuba. – Beatriz Marquez, one of the greatest exponents of Cuban singing of all times, will present next February 14 her latest album, titled “Mis Duetos.

It consists of 14 compositions that she shared with Pablo Milanes, Silvio Rodriguez, Amaury Perez, Gerardo Alfonso, Carlos Varela, Raul Torres, Vicente Rojas, Descemer Bueno, Waldo Mendoza, Israel Rojas and unforgettable Maestro Juan Formell, to whom the singer dedicated the album.

Produced under “Unicornio” Cuban record label, the album features Cuban young musicians Ronny Barreto, Jorge Aragon and Gaston Joya, under Maestro Juan Manuel Ceruto’s general production.

With over four decades of artistic career and thirty records, Beatriz Marquez has been conferred the 2015 National Music Award and other awards.

By Grisel Oquendo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego