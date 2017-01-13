Home » News » Fidel’s presence at the International Book Fair

Havana, Cuba. – Juan Rodríguez, president of the Cuban Book Institute (CBI), said special tribute will be paid to the historic leader of Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro,in the XXVI International Book Fair (IBF). He made the announcement at a press conference held in “Manuel Galich” Hall, of “Casa de las Americas”, on the occasion of the international event, scheduled in Havana from next February 9 to 19.

The country’s most massive cultural event is dedicated in 2017 to Dr. Armando Hart and Canada, as a guest of honor country. It will be attended by exhibitors from 36 countries, 162 authors, 86 foreign exhibitors and 58 Cuban publishing houses.

The fortress of San Carlos de la Cabaña will once again be the main venue of the event in Cuban capital city, from where the Fair will start its usual tour of the country, until the closing ceremony scheduled for next April 16 in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

Rodriguez, also president of the Fair, announced that over four million copies will be available to readers from Havana and all Cuba. He announced that there will also be 700 novelties.

CBI vice-president, Edel Morales, added that the Fair will be attended by 300 guests, from Ireland, Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador, Spain, France and “senior Book Business executives from China, Russia and the United States.”

Rodriguez elaborated for Radio Cadena Habana on the tribute to the recently deceased leader of Cuban Revolution, foremost FIL sponsor. He pointed out that “a colloquium will be dedicated to Fidel on February 10 and 11 within the Fair.”

“We are working on the four subject matters to be addressed, ranging from Fidel’s political thinking to his place in culture,” said the head of CBI.

He added later on: “There will be presentations by Cuban and foreign researchers and Cuban Revolution veterans, with a backgroundof the 30 books published in “Fidel’s 90thAnniversary Collection”, plus a photographic exhibition of documentary filmmaker Roberto Chile, among other activities.”

Another developments advanced at the press conference were the best-selling and most read books in the country. Number one in the list was “Raul Castro: a Man in Revolution”, written by Russian Nicolai Leonov, and published by “Capitan San Luis” publishing.

Canada’s ambassador to Cuba, Patrick Parisat, expressed the gratitude and honor with which his country welcomed the invitation to the Fair.The event will be attended by about 30 Canadian authors, including Margaret Atwood, nowadays the indisputable most prominent Canadian writer, and 18 publishing houses.

The press conference was attended by Dr. Armando Hart, in whose behalf researcher Eloisa Carrera read a brief text signed by him. He expressed therein his appreciation for having been chosen special guest to the annual book meeting.

In the knowledge party, there will be a colloquium on Hart’s life and deeds. Five Cuban publishing houses will launch a collection of books that abridge his writings from 1952 to 2016, under the general title “Cuba, a culture of liberation.”

By Nancy Lescaille

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego