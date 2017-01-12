Home » News » Another Crusade for Knowledge

Havana, Cuba. –“The XXVI Havana International Book Fair will be another crusade for the multiplication of knowledge, reading and culture, as unerring guarantee of victory.”Such were the words of the organizers of the prestigious literary event, scheduled from next February 9 to 19, in its regular venue of “San Carlos de la Cabaña” fortress. The Fair will then proceed to its tour of the rest of the country until April 16.

The Cuban Book Institute’s advertisement is certainly well-grounded.Since the Literacy Campaign launched as early as 1961, shortly after the triumph of the Revolution, the new government cared and set out to make our National Hero Jose Marti’s dreams come true. Marti had rightly stated that “reading is knowing: to be able to go ahead and grow.”

On the other hand, our historic leader Fidel Castro repeatedly asked the Cuban people in his revolutionary preaching to read, rather than to believe in the Revolution.

The country’smost comprehensive cultural event will dedicate spaces of reminiscenceboth to our eternal Commander in Chief and the Literacy Campaign.

We have already witnessed 25 International Book Fairs, which stands for a considerable number of new titles and copies that have fallen into the hands of Cuban readers. This fact somehow materializesthe above-mentioned Marti’s and revolutionary axioms.

On this occasion, 700 new titles of all literary genres, with over four million copies will be available to the readers. Such figures are significant for a small, besieged country that unfortunately produces no paper, which has to be imported from distant markets, thus increasing the expenses of the publishing industry.

Nevertheless, the books produced by Cuban publishing houses will continue to be affordable for the entire population.

As customary, the book fairs are dedicated to Cuban writers with acclaimed careersand to the culture of some sisterly nation. The new edition will be dedicated to our outstanding intellectualArmando Hart, essayist and author of numerous publications and books that have seen the light in Cuba and overseas.

It is worth remembering that Hart was Fidel’s comrade in arms since their college stage.After the triumph of the Revolution, he served as Minister of Educationwhile the Literacy Campaign was underway. Then he served as Minister of Culture for 21 years and made a decisive contribution to the advocacy of our intrinsic values, while promoting the development of the most diverse artistic expressions.

The Guest of Honor Country will be Canada, a nation to which we have been linked for over 70 years by brotherly ties that were not severed despite the Yankee government’s pressures. In this way, Cuba marks, before everyone else, the 150 years of the Canadian Confederation. This is a relevant fact to this people, at some point threatened by the estrangement of part of its territory.

The Fair will also be an appropriate venue for the presentation of the latest national awards in literature, social sciences, book publishing and design, among many others.

It will also be an occasion to interact with authors from other countries, since over 150 writers from about 36 nations are expected to attend. Likewise, 86 foreign exhibitors and 58 domestic publishing houses will be selling their assets.

All the above figures may increase, bearing in mind that the opening is still a few weeks away and Cuba, because of its high educational level, has effectively become an attractive market to foreign publishers.

February is coming, a month good for love and reading … and it is entitled to a hearty welcome.

By Felix Bolaños

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego