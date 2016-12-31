Home » News » No power in the world can suppress the strength of truth and ideas

Havana, Cuba. – One year ends, another begins. The arrival of a new annual cycle brings another anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution.

We reach the New Year with an unavoidable dose of nostalgia for the recent passing of our beloved and eternal leader, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro-Ruz.

In spite of the fateful event, there is no collapse or decline, as the Empire’s soothsayershad predicted. We face the present and the future with joy and optimism, confident that today’s paths will pave the way to the morrow’s broader promenades.

Going over the developments of the last 366 days, we found plenty of ground to justify our satisfactions and turn them into motivations for our victories.

Once again, we attained an overwhelming victory over the economic, commercial and financial blockadeenforced by the United States against Cuba. The longest and cruelesttrade ban known in history is a cornerstone of the policy of hostility and aggression against the Cuban people.

The extraterritorial and genocidal policy failed to undermine Cuban people’s aspiration to independence, sovereignty and its right to free self-determination.

That (Cuban people’s) determination has allowed us, in spite of the blockade, to build an increasingly fairer, more equal and cultured society, in solidarity with other peoples of the world, includingthe United States.

A close look at the cultural developments in our country during last year shows the enhancement of such accomplishments.

Trade Fairs and Festivals, theaters and amphitheaters, movie theaters, squares and every other stage showcased the spiritual values of an ingenious, creative and founding nation.

That artistic and literary exuberance reached beyond our borders, carrying messages of peace and friendship. Good friends also visited us. They came to the Island to share their art and learn more about our realities, concealed and distorted by our relentless foes.

This is Cuba’s greatest truth. No government before the triumph of the Revolution ever accorded culture, art and literature the importance that the revolutionary government, led by Fidel Castro, attached to them.

Under his accurate leadership,we shared Jose Marti’s axiom that beingcultured is the only way to be free.

New challenges lie ahead in 2017.

We shall know how to deal with them and keep treading paths of victory, willing to fight with audacity, intelligence and realism. We have the deep-rootedcertainty that no power in the world can suppress the strength of truth and ideas.

By Pedro Norat

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego