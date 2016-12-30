Home » News » Reminiscing 2016

Havana, Cuba. – In the farewell to last year, Radio Cadena Habana looks back to the most significant cultural events of the past 12 months. The concert of British band The Rolling Stones in Havana’s Ciudad Deportiva (Sports City) before almost a million people was, musically speaking, the most outstanding event. The show, with the highest audiovisual and musical quality,was offered free of charge in this capital, which was also recognized in 2016 as a Wonder City.

The filming in Havana of Hollywood movie “Fast and Furious VIII”was another novelty that impressed the country, especially the capital city. It was another proof of the world’s growing interest in Cuba and the increasing ties between the Island and the world cultural industry.

Equally outstanding was the Latin Grammy won by the duet “Gente de Zona.” Even though they began their artistic careers in the path of reggaeton, they have also changed course into the field of fusion and shared stages and recordings with foreign stars of the size of Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, Rosario Flores and the popular duet author of Macarena, of which they made a remix last year.

International Festival Jazz Plaza expanded last year, not in days but in space. The concerts and jam sessions usually held in Havana venues, now found new spaces in the other end of the Island, Santiago de Cuba. This high level musical event had special international guests, like saxophonist Terence Blanchard and bassist Christian Lee McBride, who joined Chucho Valdes in a deluxe concert in Mella Theater.

Customary events, like Cubadisco, Fiesta del Tambor(The Drum Party), handicraft fairs “Arte para Mama” (Art for Mom) and FIART, as well as the International Festival of Latin American Cinema stood out for their first rate proposals.

However, 2016 unquestionably left deep marks in the memory of all Cubans. They were unique events, landmarks in Cuba’s cultural and political history, like the distressing and shocking news of the Historical Leader of Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro’s passing. Such event had a connotation that bears no comparison.

Radio Cadena Habana joins the New Year celebrations and invites its audience to live up to the commitment of upholding the concept of Revolution proclaimed by Fidel Castro and thus preserving the legacy of one of Cuba’s greatest men.

By Lilien Trujillo

Translated by Pedro A. Fanego